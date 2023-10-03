Didn't get chance to take my final photos after finishing the build in December 2022 so please ignore not having a chain and a few of the other listed mods, ill get an updated shot asap. Had a blast building this 96 replica as close as i could to a factory replica and thanks so much to everyone who helped me along the way, after spending hours and hours scrolling though old photos to get it as close as possible even down to the CR mods.



Other mods include (Not on the Photo) but will post soon

- kx250 rear swing arm with CR125 chain Guard

- CR125 Front Master Cylinder

- CR125 Chain rollers and fuel cap

- Pro circuit age specific Bar Clamp / Carb Canister / wishbones / mag ignition and clutch cover/ Throttle tube

- GMX Radiators (not factory but great radiators)

- Stock suspension with PC internal adjustments

- Titanium Nuts and bolts / Titanium Linkage / Titanium Axels and more

- Frame modification to fit Works connection Pump guard and belly pan

- BRAKING oversized front and rear discs



Hope you all like it, follow my build on instagram @kx1251996splitfire



