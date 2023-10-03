Boyesen Boyesen

KX125 1996 Pro Circuit Chrome Splitfire Factory Replica 3

Paul_tony_baker
3/10/2023 5:20am
Model Year
1996
Brand
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Engine Size
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
N-Style
EVO MX LICENCED
Transparent Graphics
Plastic
UFO
Flo Green/CHROME
Chrome painted radiator shrouds in the same technique as Troy Lee in 1996
Handlebar
Renthal
Purple and Silver Anodises NOS
Grips
Pro Taper
Seat
Other
EVO MX
N STYLE LICENCED REPLICA
Footpegs
Pro Circuit
1996 Age Specific
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Works
1996 Works Edition
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Pro Circuit Kit
Pro Circuit Internals
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Pro Circuit Internals
Rims
Excel
Sprockets
Renthal
Brakes
Nissin
CR125
CR125 1996 Lever and Master cylinder
Brake Rotors
Braking
Oversized
Didn't get chance to take my final photos after finishing the build in December 2022 so please ignore not having a chain and a few of the other listed mods, ill get an updated shot asap. Had a blast building this 96 replica as close as i could to a factory replica and thanks so much to everyone who helped me along the way, after spending hours and hours scrolling though old photos to get it as close as possible even down to the CR mods.

Other mods include (Not on the Photo) but will post soon
- kx250 rear swing arm with CR125 chain Guard
- CR125 Front Master Cylinder
- CR125 Chain rollers and fuel cap
- Pro circuit age specific Bar Clamp / Carb Canister / wishbones / mag ignition and clutch cover/ Throttle tube
- GMX Radiators (not factory but great radiators)
- Stock suspension with PC internal adjustments
- Titanium Nuts and bolts / Titanium Linkage / Titanium Axels and more
- Frame modification to fit Works connection Pump guard and belly pan
- BRAKING oversized front and rear discs

Hope you all like it, follow my build on instagram @kx1251996splitfire

