3/29/2023 6:10am
Bike of the Day 3/29/23
Model Year
1976
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Pretty much 100% NOS.
RatsoMX
18 days ago

That YZ looks absolutely perfect! Have you had it long? Recently restored....?  Would like to see some more pictures.

RatsoMX
3 hours ago

Wow, 20 years, impressive! I've always wanted one of those YZ175's, but yours is probably the nicest I've seen. I really like that bike, feel free to reach out to me if you ever decide to part with it.

