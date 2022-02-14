+ Add Your Bike
2003 CR125 Project 🏍

2003 CR125 Project 🏍
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other 1995 Honda of Troy Color Scheme, Custom Designed. 1995 Honda of Troy Color Scheme, Custom Designed.
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Magura
Seat Other Custom Throttle Jockey 2-Tone Cover w/ ribs, SDG Seat Foam Custom Throttle Jockey 2-Tone Cover w/ ribs, SDG Seat Foam
Footpegs Other
Shifter IMS
Exhaust Scalvini
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other Cerakote, Milled Head, Intake and Exhaust Porting paired with a 38mm Kehin PWK Carb jetted to run VP T2 Cerakote, Milled Head, Intake and Exhaust Porting paired with a 38mm Kehin PWK Carb jetted to run VP T2
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other 21/18 Wheels 21/18 Wheels
Hubs Other
Brakes Nissin Cerakoted Master Cylinders and Calipers, Braided Lines Cerakoted Master Cylinders and Calipers, Braided Lines
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Other
Additional Info My winter project for racing cross country style races. Full rebuild, everything was vapor blasted or replaced with better components. Custom Cerakote throughout the bike, including master cylinders and calipers, inner clutch cover, and shock spring. Added performance was gained through a milled head and porting, paired with a new Kehin 38mm Air Striker Carb jetted to run VP T2 Fuel. Curently awaiting a set of custom wheels built by Dubya, Magnesium Haan Hubs, Bulldog Spokes, and DID Rims.
