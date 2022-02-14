2003 CR125 Project 🏍

|Graphics
|Other
|1995 Honda of Troy Color Scheme, Custom Designed.
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Magura
|Seat
|Other
|Custom Throttle Jockey 2-Tone Cover w/ ribs, SDG Seat Foam
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Cerakote, Milled Head, Intake and Exhaust Porting paired with a 38mm Kehin PWK Carb jetted to run VP T2
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
|21/18 Wheels
|Hubs
|Other
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Cerakoted Master Cylinders and Calipers, Braided Lines
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Additional Info
|My winter project for racing cross country style races. Full rebuild, everything was vapor blasted or replaced with better components. Custom Cerakote throughout the bike, including master cylinders and calipers, inner clutch cover, and shock spring. Added performance was gained through a milled head and porting, paired with a new Kehin 38mm Air Striker Carb jetted to run VP T2 Fuel. Curently awaiting a set of custom wheels built by Dubya, Magnesium Haan Hubs, Bulldog Spokes, and DID Rims.