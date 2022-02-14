2003 CR125 Project 🏍

Additional Info

My winter project for racing cross country style races. Full rebuild, everything was vapor blasted or replaced with better components. Custom Cerakote throughout the bike, including master cylinders and calipers, inner clutch cover, and shock spring. Added performance was gained through a milled head and porting, paired with a new Kehin 38mm Air Striker Carb jetted to run VP T2 Fuel. Curently awaiting a set of custom wheels built by Dubya, Magnesium Haan Hubs, Bulldog Spokes, and DID Rims.