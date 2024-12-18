1988 KX 125 2
Bike of the Day 12/18/24
General Info
Additional Info
General Info
1988
1988
Kawasaki
Kawasaki
KX
KX
125
125
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Parts
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever: Pro Taper
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Engine Mods: Pro Circuit
Hubs: Talon
Oils Lubes: Castrol A747
Additional Info
Additional Info:
1988 KX 125
Evo racing 2024
