2022 KTM 250SXF FE
Parts
Graphics
SKDA
Graphics: SKDA
Handlebar
Renthal
604 Fatbar LE Purple
Handlebar: Renthal 604 Fatbar LE Purple
Grips
ODI
Half-Waffle V2 Lock-On MX
Grey
Grips: ODI Half-Waffle V2 Lock-On MX. Misc: Grey
Clutch Lever
Other
Flo Motorsports
Pro 160 Orange
Clutch Lever: Other Flo Motorsports. Misc: Pro 160 Orange
Seat
Other
MotoSeat
Seat: Other MotoSeat
Exhaust
FMF
FMF Factory 4.1 Blue Anodized Exhaust System W/MegaBomb Header
Exhaust: FMF FMF Factory 4.1 Blue Anodized Exhaust System W/MegaBomb Header
Clutch
Hinson
Factory Clutch Cover
Clutch: Hinson. Misc: Factory Clutch Cover
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX34
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX34
Rims
D.I.D
Dirtstar
Rims: D.I.D Dirtstar
Additional Info
My dream bike
0 comments
