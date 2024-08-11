Boyesen Boyesen

2022 KTM 250SXF FE

mxbrina
11/8/2024 6:02am
Model Year:
2022
Brand:
KTM
Model:
SX-F
Engine Size:
250
SKDA
Graphics: SKDA
Renthal
604 Fatbar LE Purple
Handlebar: Renthal 604 Fatbar LE Purple
ODI
Half-Waffle V2 Lock-On MX
Grey
Grips: ODI Half-Waffle V2 Lock-On MX. Misc: Grey
Other
Flo Motorsports
Pro 160 Orange
Clutch Lever: Other Flo Motorsports. Misc: Pro 160 Orange
Other
MotoSeat
Seat: Other MotoSeat
FMF
FMF Factory 4.1 Blue Anodized Exhaust System W/MegaBomb Header
Exhaust: FMF FMF Factory 4.1 Blue Anodized Exhaust System W/MegaBomb Header
Hinson
Factory Clutch Cover
Clutch: Hinson. Misc: Factory Clutch Cover
Dunlop
Geomax MX34
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX34
D.I.D
Dirtstar
Rims: D.I.D Dirtstar
My dream bike

My dream bike
