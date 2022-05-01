1994 YZ125 1
Bike of the Day 1/5/22
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
1994
Model Year:
Model Year
1994
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Model:
YZ
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Additional Info
Additional Info:
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 16/02/2022
4
227
18 Photos
Updated: 03/11/2022
1
103
18 Photos
Updated: 07/05/2022
108
2023 YZ500 2 stroke aka "YZilla"
www.toofastfilms.com
18 Photos
Updated: 13/10/2022
7
1882
YZ250 Shark Build
Garrett_Koehler
18 Photos
Updated: 07/02/2022
5
248
YZ250 2022 enduro sprint
Alex_Konopisopoulos
18 Photos
Updated: 23/09/2022
1
411
2021 YZ250F girl build!
harleelashae596
18 Photos
Updated: 26/04/2022
1
224
1
2021 Yamaha YZ250F
Mr.Rogers828
18 Photos
Updated: 29/09/2022
7
172
2
18 Photos
Updated: 19/12/2022
2
625
18 Photos
Updated: 10/08/2022
2
124
1
18 Photos
Updated: 22/04/2022
5
972
2004 YZ125 Restoration Project
iHunt
18 Photos
Updated: 25/09/2022
2
71
2
View replies to: 1994 YZ125
Comments