|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|450
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Piston
|Vertex
|Cam
|Hot Cams
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Stroker crank
|Stroker crank
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|RK
lengyel395
8/25/2019 6:42 PM
Finally something cool and different! This is awesome. Well done
mweller572
8/27/2019 6:34 AM
Thank you!