BBR Superpro CRF50, Kitaco 124cc DOHC 2

Mr. Afterbar
8/21/2024 5:11am
Bike of the Day 8/21/24
IMG 8846
IMG 8850
IMG 8847
IMG 8848
IMG 8852.jpeg?VersionId=WYW1P
IMG 8855
General Info
General Info

Parts
Handlebar
Other
BBR
Grips
Renthal
Single Compound Full Diamond MX Soft
Clutch Lever
ASV
Footpegs
Fastway
Shifter
Other
Pro Circuit
Exhaust
Yoshimura
RS-3 Stainless/Aluminum Full System
Clutch
Other
Takegawa Special Clutch
Piston
Other
Kitaco 124cc
Cam
Other
Kitaco DOHC 4V
Ignition
Other
Air Filter
Uni
Clamp-On POD Air Filter
Triple Clamps
Other
Marzocchi CRF50
Fork
Marzocchi
Shiver V1
Rear Shock
Other
Elka stage 3
Tires
Kenda
Hubs
Other
BBR rear, Faba front
Sprockets
Vortex
Chain
RK
Brakes
Other
BBR disc rear, Formula front
BBR Superpro frame kit. Marzocchi Shiver front end. Kitaco DOHC 124cc top end and crank with Takegawa special clutch and 3 speed close ratio transmission. BBR rear brake and wheel. 

MadddogBob
4 hours ago

Wicked build, looks awesome ! I'd LOVE to see a build thread on this bike 👍

1000003142.jpg?VersionId=jRD.i2
RD227
1 month ago

How did you get those plastics to fit? The bike looks awesome.

