+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute 2

4 of 3485

Vital MX member motoXracer971 48642 motoXracer971 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48642/avatar/c50_9D77D135_1512_494E_B7E2_1A292346EF76_1590468747.jpg?1590468663 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoXracer971,48642/all 08/28/15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motoXracer971,48642/setup 22 269 16
YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute
YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute YZ450F - ‘93 Factory Yamaha Tribute
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2020
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics SKDA
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain Other
Oils/Lubes Yamalube
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest