+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

REC MX 2014 CRF450R

2 of 3032

Vital MX member moto314 17470 moto314 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17470/avatar/c50_96987750_1256098722.jpg?1294193515 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moto314,17470/all 10/20/09 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moto314,17470/setup 12 739 45 1
Billet radiator plug
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2014
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Rusk Racing
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other Rusk Racing Rusk Racing
Footpegs Lightspeed
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Rekluse
Piston JE
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter DT1
Engine Mods Other REC MX REC MX
Triple Clamps Applied
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Additional Info REC MX billet oil filter cover and billet radiator plug, subframe lowered 10mm by Rocket Performance
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest