+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2019 Husqvarna FS450

1 of 3281

Vital MX member motardchris 59877 motardchris /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motardchris,59877/all 10/03/17 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motardchris,59877/setup 3 30 1
2019 Husqvarna FS450
2019 Husqvarna FS450 2019 Husqvarna FS450 2019 Husqvarna FS450 2019 Husqvarna FS450 2019 Husqvarna FS450 2019 Husqvarna FS450 2019 Husqvarna FS450 2019 Husqvarna FS450 2019 Husqvarna FS450
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Seat Guts
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Ignition Vortex
Air Intake Other 2nd Injector Kit 2nd Injector Kit
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Tires Metzler
Rims Other
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Other
Additional Info Twin injector kit and engine tuning by Tomasin R&D in Italy
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest