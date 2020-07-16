2019 Husqvarna FS450

- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Guts
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Vertex
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Intake
|Other
|2nd Injector Kit
|2nd Injector Kit
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Tires
|Metzler
|Rims
|Other
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Additional Info
|Twin injector kit and engine tuning by Tomasin R&D in Italy