Mitch allards 1987 honda cr 500

|Model Year
|1987
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Clutch Lever
|Motion Pro
|Brake Lever
|Motion Pro
|Seat
|Other
|Am evo mx
|Shifter
|Other
|Emgo firepower
|Exhaust
|DG Performance
|Clutch
|Barnett
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Rims
|Excel
|Brakes
|Other
|Galfer braided lines
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|EBC
|Additional Info
|Frame off restoration of this bike for the pryme mx broke to built competition. Before , during and after videos are on youtube 723 productions