Mitch allards 1987 honda cr 500

Bike of the Day 11/16/2022
Model Year 1987
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Mika Metals
Clutch Lever Motion Pro
Brake Lever Motion Pro
Seat Other Am evo mx Am evo mx
Shifter Other Emgo firepower Emgo firepower
Exhaust DG Performance
Clutch Barnett
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Rims Excel
Brakes Other Galfer braided lines Galfer braided lines
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors EBC
Additional Info Frame off restoration of this bike for the pryme mx broke to built competition. Before , during and after videos are on youtube 723 productions
