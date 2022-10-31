Boyesen Boyesen

2023 KTM 300sx

mikelawlor
8/30/2023 7:04am
Bike of the Day 8/30/23
Bike of the Day 8/30/23
Bike of the Day 8/30/23
Bike of the Day 8/30/23
General Info

Model Year
2023
Brand
KTM
Model
SX
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
ADEPT
Plastic
Other
KTM
Handlebar
Renthal
CR High
Grips
ODI
Seat
Other
KTM Powerparts
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Works pipe, R304 Shorty Silencer
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
Cleaned up cylinder ports
Fork
WP
AER 48
Rear Shock
WP
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax Mx32 Intermediate Terrain Rear Tire
Rims
Excel
Brakes
Brembo
Brake Pads
EBC
Oils Lubes
Motorex
Additional Info
