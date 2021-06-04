+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r

1 of 3445

Vital MX member mike23lee 83276 mike23lee https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83276/avatar/c50_11336280_4735_418C_A466_AABF46F2249A_1607199906.jpg?1607199579 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mike23lee,83276/all 11/28/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mike23lee,83276/setup 5 160
Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r
Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2014
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis Cycra shrouds to fit mylers radiators Cycra shrouds to fit mylers radiators
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Footpegs Other Hrc stainless billet Hrc stainless billet
Shifter Other
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Cam Other
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Yoshimura
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa Kashima coated Kashima coated
Rear Shock Showa Hard ano shock body, powder coated candy spring Hard ano shock body, powder coated candy spring
Suspension Mods RG3 Rg3 new jersey Rg3 new jersey
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Other
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Full carbon cmt tank, HRC pegs, kashima suspension with upgraded internals, geico honda akadized inner clutch cover, titanium bolts through out, custom kick start lever, custom brake lever, hand sanded swing arm.
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest