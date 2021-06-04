Factory Geico Honda CRF 250r

|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Cycra shrouds to fit mylers radiators
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Other
|Hrc stainless billet
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Yoshimura
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Yoshimura
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Kashima coated
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Hard ano shock body, powder coated candy spring
|Suspension Mods
|RG3
|Rg3 new jersey
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Full carbon cmt tank, HRC pegs, kashima suspension with upgraded internals, geico honda akadized inner clutch cover, titanium bolts through out, custom kick start lever, custom brake lever, hand sanded swing arm.