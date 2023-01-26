Boyesen Boyesen

Jeff Mcfarlen YZ250F

Bike of the Day 11/29/23
IMG 1746.jpeg?VersionId=pJxA6M0qDW.4jUTNK1fOKRBpPHT
IMG 1754
Model Year
2008
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
DeCal Works
Plastic
Other
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
ODI
Exhaust
Other
HMF
Cam
Other
