We went 17 years in the past and 20 years in the future with this project!

The bike is a 2003 Honda CR250R, but we modeled it off of Ricky Johnson's 1986 CR250. In addition we updated the plastics to the 2023 models to give it that modern look and feel. This bike gives us a modern feel with a retro look! (Yes, the fork boots are just for looks!)

No stone was left unturned with this project. Every piece of this bike was touched in one way or another. Plenty of tasteful Cerakote, powder coat, vapor honing, and aluminum finishing. All casting flash was removed on the triple clamps, linkage, kick starter, and brake pedal. All OEM hardware re-zinc plated. Full motor rebuild with DH1 Mods top end work and REM polished transmission. Lectron Billetron 38 carb w/OEM pink hoses. Boyesen RAD valve and exhaust flange. I personally shipped the upper fork tubes to Japan for genuine Kashima coating. Valving on front/rear suspension was done by Ride JBI.

The goal was to make sure the CR250 was built not only to look good, but to run/ride just as well! A lot of attention was focused on making sure the motor, suspension, and controls were all top notch.

This bike was built to compete in the 2023 Broke To Built bike build contest.

Check out the full build series on my YouTube channel here: https://youtube.com/mattberger02

A HUGE thank you to all of the amazing companies who helped make this build possible!

SKDA, RK Excel, Lectron, RMATVMC, DH1, Powerseal USA, Throttle Jockey, Ride JBI, MX BONZ, Specbolt, Boyesen, Works Connection, Pryme MX, Kenda, CORE Brakes, Dirt Tricks