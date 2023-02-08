Boyesen Boyesen

Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2003
Model Year:
2003
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
SKDA
Graphics: SKDA
Plastic
Other
TX Race
2023 CRF450R plastics
Plastic: Other TX Race. Misc: 2023 CRF450R plastics
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Clutch Lever: Works Connection
Seat
Other
TX Race
Throttle Jockey '86 blue cover
Seat: Other TX Race. Misc: Throttle Jockey '86 blue cover
Footpegs
Other
'23 CRF450R OEM
Footpegs: Other '23 CRF450R OEM
Shifter
Hammerhead
Shifter: Hammerhead
Exhaust
FMF
Exhaust: FMF
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Intake
Boysesen
Rad Valve
Air Intake: Boysesen Rad Valve
Engine Mods
Other
DH1 Mods
Port, polish, cut head, REM polished transmission
Engine Mods: Other DH1 Mods. Misc: Port, polish, cut head, REM polished transmission
Fork
Showa
Kashima coated uppers
Re-valved by JBI
Fork: Showa Kashima coated uppers. Misc: Re-valved by JBI
Rear Shock
Showa
Titanium Cerakote
Re-valved by JBI
Rear Shock: Showa Titanium Cerakote. Misc: Re-valved by JBI
Tires
Kenda
Washougal III front, Washougal II rear
Tires: Kenda. Misc: Washougal III front, Washougal II rear
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Other
OEM powdercoated satin black
Hubs: Other. Misc: OEM powdercoated satin black
Sprockets
Other
Dirttricks
Sprockets: Other Dirttricks
Brakes
Other
08+ CRF front master cylinder
Brakes: Other 08+ CRF front master cylinder
Brake Rotors
Other
260mm front
New CRF style front/rear
Brake Rotors: Other 260mm front. Misc: New CRF style front/rear
Additional Info

We went 17 years in the past and 20 years in the future with this project! 

The bike is a 2003 Honda CR250R, but we modeled it off of Ricky Johnson's 1986 CR250. In addition we updated the plastics to the 2023 models to give it that modern look and feel. This bike gives us a modern feel with a retro look! (Yes, the fork boots are just for looks!)

No stone was left unturned with this project. Every piece of this bike was touched in one way or another. Plenty of tasteful Cerakote, powder coat, vapor honing, and aluminum finishing. All casting flash was removed on the triple clamps, linkage, kick starter, and brake pedal. All OEM hardware re-zinc plated. Full motor rebuild with DH1 Mods top end work and REM polished transmission. Lectron Billetron 38 carb w/OEM pink hoses. Boyesen RAD valve and exhaust flange. I personally shipped the upper fork tubes to Japan for genuine Kashima coating. Valving on front/rear suspension was done by Ride JBI.

The goal was to make sure the CR250 was built not only to look good, but to run/ride just as well! A lot of attention was focused on making sure the motor, suspension, and controls were all top notch.

This bike was built to compete in the 2023 Broke To Built bike build contest.

Check out the full build series on my YouTube channel here: https://youtube.com/mattberger02

A HUGE thank you to all of the amazing companies who helped make this build possible!

SKDA, RK Excel, Lectron, RMATVMC, DH1, Powerseal USA, Throttle Jockey, Ride JBI, MX BONZ, Specbolt, Boyesen, Works Connection, Pryme MX, Kenda, CORE Brakes, Dirt Tricks

 

