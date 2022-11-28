2008 yamaha yz250

Boyesen Boyesen

markiemark1
8/28/2023 7:13am
General Info

Model Year:
2008
Brand:
Yamaha
Model:
YZ
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Plastic
Cycra
Plastic: Cycra
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Stock suzuki
Handlebar: Pro Taper Stock suzuki
Grips
Pro Taper
Grips: Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
Other
Fly racing 1 finger
Clutch Lever: Other Fly racing 1 finger
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Footpegs
Fastway
Footpegs: Fastway
Shifter
Other
Tusk
Shifter: Other Tusk
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Works pipe
R304 shorty
Exhaust: Pro Circuit Works pipe. Misc: R304 shorty
Clutch
GYTR
Clutch: GYTR
Piston
Other
Oem
Piston: Other Oem
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
V force 3
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari V force 3
Engine Mods
Other
Apex race gas head
Engine Mods: Other Apex race gas head
Fork
Kayaba
KYB Factory Connection
Fork: Kayaba KYB Factory Connection
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Factory Connection
Rear Shock: Kayaba Factory Connection
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Suspension Mods: Factory Connection
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Sprockets
JT
Racelite
Sprockets: JT Racelite
Chain
Pro Taper
Chain: Pro Taper
Brakes
Other
Braking
Caliper mount
Brakes: Other Braking. Misc: Caliper mount
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Pads: Braking
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Belray 80wt / klotz r50 premix c12 gas
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray Belray 80wt / klotz r50 premix c12 gas
Additional Info
Additional Info:
