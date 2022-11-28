2008 yamaha yz250
Bike of the Day 8/28/23
General Info
Additional Info
2008
2008
Yamaha
Yamaha
YZ
YZ
250
250
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Cycra
Pro Taper
Stock suzuki
Pro Taper
Other
Fly racing 1 finger
Guts
Fastway
Other
Tusk
Pro Circuit
Works pipe
R304 shorty
GYTR
Other
Oem
Twin Air
Moto Tassinari
V force 3
Other
Apex race gas head
Kayaba
KYB Factory Connection
Kayaba
Factory Connection
Factory Connection
Dunlop
Excel
JT
Racelite
Pro Taper
Other
Braking
Caliper mount
Braking
Bel-Ray
Belray 80wt / klotz r50 premix c12 gas
