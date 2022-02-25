1989 KX125-G1

+ Add Your Bike
07' KX250F stock clutch perch to keep a stealth look while still having on the fly adjuster. Amazingly straight original OE radiator. Most of the OE fasteners were in good shape, zinc plating was still good, few hours in the tumbler with a soft media to kick the tarnish off...But also many new bolts were used on the exterior and plastics and all new for the engine M6 and all the M8 nuts. New bearings. One of the first models to have a PWK. As new condition steering stops, bike was barely used.... Water Pump Gear-Whole reason the bike got parked by previous owner, they replaced the top end but it would still seize.... BEFORE
Model Year 1989
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other OE REPLICA OE REPLICA
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other TECNOSEL TECNOSEL
Footpegs IMS
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Air Filter Other ATHENA ATHENA
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Frame-up restoration starting with a great low hours survivor. Rebuilt engine with a Pro-x rod in OE crank by CT Racing in Santa Fe Springs CA. Porting and head work by Pro Circuit finished off using genuine Kawasaki NOS piston/rings/reeds and all new genuine Kawasaki bearings and seals. Frame powdercoated by Olympic Powdercoating Santa Ana CA , long time supplier of PC and Kaw USA. Swingarm vapor blasted and finished with Scotchbrite , stripping terrible OE black primer/gray paint. Rebuilt brakes using Galfer stealth black/black brake lines and Galfer pads. Bike was built trying to stay reasonably close to period correct, nothing too wild or modern, using brands I trust and companies that have been around moto for decades, even down to the NOS N-Style numbers.
