1989 KX125-G1

|Additional Info
|Frame-up restoration starting with a great low hours survivor.
Rebuilt engine with a Pro-x rod in OE crank by CT Racing in Santa Fe Springs CA.
Porting and head work by Pro Circuit finished off using genuine Kawasaki NOS piston/rings/reeds and all new genuine Kawasaki bearings and seals.
Frame powdercoated by Olympic Powdercoating Santa Ana CA , long time supplier of PC and Kaw USA.
Swingarm vapor blasted and finished with Scotchbrite , stripping terrible OE black primer/gray paint.
Rebuilt brakes using Galfer stealth black/black brake lines and Galfer pads.
Bike was built trying to stay reasonably close to period correct, nothing too wild or modern, using brands I trust and companies that have been around moto for decades, even down to the NOS N-Style numbers.
4evermx
2/25/2022 12:43 PM