1989 KX125-G1

Frame-up restoration starting with a great low hours survivor. Rebuilt engine with a Pro-x rod in OE crank by CT Racing in Santa Fe Springs CA. Porting and head work by Pro Circuit finished off using genuine Kawasaki NOS piston/rings/reeds and all new genuine Kawasaki bearings and seals. Frame powdercoated by Olympic Powdercoating Santa Ana CA , long time supplier of PC and Kaw USA. Swingarm vapor blasted and finished with Scotchbrite , stripping terrible OE black primer/gray paint. Rebuilt brakes using Galfer stealth black/black brake lines and Galfer pads. Bike was built trying to stay reasonably close to period correct, nothing too wild or modern, using brands I trust and companies that have been around moto for decades, even down to the NOS N-Style numbers.