2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD

|Graphics
|Other
|Custom design by myself, based on OEM 2003
|Plastic
|UFO
|2003 OEM replica Full plastic w/ HRC Replica inverted flat plate
|Handlebar
|Other
|"Mcgrath" Bend
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Titanium
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Showa
|Revalve/spring Factory Connection
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Revalve/spring Factory Connection
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline
|Additional Info
|IG - @kdubsteezey
MX Bonz air box seal kit,
Lectron Carb,
Boysen Rad valve,
Boysen Exh Manifold,
Motostuff Ti grey fastener kit,
PC axle blocks,
TM designs billet rear caliper carrier,
2017 CRF Front Caliper and Master Cyl,
Custom Wire harness and CDI box re-location,
Misc. Drilled washers, ti and Aluminum fasteners
TxT0RKiT
11/29/2021 5:51 PM
frog1888
5/11/2021 6:21 AM