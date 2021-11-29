+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD 2

2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD
2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD 2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD 2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD 2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD 2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD 2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD 2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD 2003 Honda CR250R - FRAME UP RESTO-MOD Stage 2 Last pic before 2020 Overhaul. The day before I rode it, August 2019. Stage 1. Stage 1 build pic The Day I got it, April of 2019
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other Custom design by myself, based on OEM 2003 Custom design by myself, based on OEM 2003
Plastic UFO 2003 OEM replica Full plastic w/ HRC Replica inverted flat plate 2003 OEM replica Full plastic w/ HRC Replica inverted flat plate
Handlebar Other "Mcgrath" Bend "Mcgrath" Bend
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Sunline
Seat Other
Footpegs Other Titanium Titanium
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa Revalve/spring Factory Connection Revalve/spring Factory Connection
Rear Shock Showa Revalve/spring Factory Connection Revalve/spring Factory Connection
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
Additional Info IG - @kdubsteezey MX Bonz air box seal kit, Lectron Carb, Boysen Rad valve, Boysen Exh Manifold, Motostuff Ti grey fastener kit, PC axle blocks, TM designs billet rear caliper carrier, 2017 CRF Front Caliper and Master Cyl, Custom Wire harness and CDI box re-location, Misc. Drilled washers, ti and Aluminum fasteners
