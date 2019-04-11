+ Add Your Bike
1998 CR125 Works Replica 1

Model Year 1998
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Guts
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Elf
