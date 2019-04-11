- 5
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1998
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Oils/Lubes
|Elf
sandman768
7/31/2019 5:04 AM
Very nice job on this build... I have a pretty rare all aluminum pipe for this bike if you are interested...it’s very lite...