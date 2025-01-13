Boyesen Boyesen

2005 Yamaha YZ125

1 of 4664
(0 people)
JSmx814
1/13/2025 5:40am
Bike of the Day 1/13/25
Bike of the Day 1/13/25
20241018 155811
20241011 151602.jpg?VersionId=4
20241011 151544
20241011 151537.jpg?VersionId=.KhNaX6bev Y
20241011 151513.jpg?VersionId=7hy43SOluG
20241011 151450.jpg?VersionId=AMSkXel
20241011 151443.jpg?VersionId=Vp5yhDDpJzHO2X
20241011 151423
20241011 151412
20241011 151352
20241011 151343
20241011 151336.jpg?VersionId=U0kSipEvGAPQUI4A9wJrraY4
20241011 151328
20241011 151220
20241011 151216
20241011 151204
20241011 151201.jpg?VersionId=nMX9rMo4lrfzUvjVjCqA0ArS
20241011 151144
20241011 151128
20241010 232733.jpg?VersionId=hzwwiy7G65harforMHtw
Bike of the Day 1/13/25
Bike of the Day 1/13/25
Bike of the Day 1/13/25 20241018 155811.jpg?VersionId=Wa2nXDM 20241011 151602.jpg?VersionId=FfRH31OdXnTwDbk9f 20241011 151544.jpg?VersionId=W 20241011 151537.jpg?VersionId=AqkG0pxiEj2z I0 20241011 151513.jpg?VersionId=2QDz5ro3XQaJ6U7j7jsLyBK 20241011 151450 20241011 151443 20241011 151423 20241011 151412.jpg?VersionId=O.BNW5Fzpb58DG 20241011 151352.jpg?VersionId=X0Mhr11YjB .kso4m7sBo 20241011 151343.jpg?VersionId=cB4OQyQrf.QsEFusegK 20241011 151336 20241011 151328 20241011 151220 20241011 151216.jpg?VersionId=el NjJShVv0rG7n92o 20241011 151204 20241011 151201 20241011 151144 20241011 151128 20241010 232733
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2005
Model Year:
2005
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Model:
YZ
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
N-Style
Decal Works number plate graphics and seat cover
Graphics: N-Style. Misc: Decal Works number plate graphics and seat cover
Handlebar
Renthal
Standard 7/8" Bars
Handlebar: Renthal Standard 7/8" Bars
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
ASV
F1 Shorty Lever/Perch
Clutch Lever: ASV F1 Shorty Lever/Perch
Footpegs
Other
Zeta Aluminum Foot Pegs
Footpegs: Other Zeta Aluminum Foot Pegs
Exhaust
FMF
Fatty/Shorty
Exhaust: FMF Fatty/Shorty
Clutch
Hinson
Just the cover, stiffer springs and OEM replacement plates (for now)
Clutch: Hinson. Misc: Just the cover, stiffer springs and OEM replacement plates (for now)
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Rad Valve
Also installed a Thunder Products Quad Flow Torque Wing and JD Jetting Jet Kit
Air Intake: Boysesen Rad Valve. Misc: Also installed a Thunder Products Quad Flow Torque Wing and JD Jetting Jet Kit
Engine Mods
Other
VHM Cylinder Head
Engine Mods: Other VHM Cylinder Head
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Other
KKE
Rims: Other KKE
Hubs
Other
KKE
Hubs: Other KKE
Sprockets
Other
13/49 gearing
Sprockets: Other. Misc: 13/49 gearing
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Brake Rotors: Other
Additional Info

Bought this bike back in 2009 as a high schooler, but recently restored to its current state. I really wish I better documented the restoration process on this thing, because it did NOT look anything like this when I started working on it two years ago!

Additional Info:

Bought this bike back in 2009 as a high schooler, but recently restored to its current state. I really wish I better documented the restoration process on this thing, because it did NOT look anything like this when I started working on it two years ago!
JSmx814
1/13/2025 5:40am
1 of 4664
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »