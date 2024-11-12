1984 CR125 3
Bike of the Day 12/11/24
General Info
Additional Info
General Info
Model Year
Model Year
1984
Model Year:
Model Year
1984
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Parts
Graphics
DeCal Works
Graphics: DeCal Works
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Grips
Oury
Grips: Oury
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Additional Info
Additional Info:
1999 Honda CR250 Windham Tribute
vmx3
Slack jaw's Honda CR 250 2005
Slack jaw
Honda CR125R 2004
TobiasBreitfeld
