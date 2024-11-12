Boyesen Boyesen

1984 CR125 3

1 of 4637
(7 people)
johnjurcik
12/11/2024 6:38am
Bike of the Day 12/11/24
20190120 155144
20190120 155300
20190120 155316
Model Year
1984
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
DeCal Works
Plastic
UFO
Grips
Oury
Rims
D.I.D
Additional Info
johnjurcik
12/11/2024 6:38am
367525375 1272987470037405 121613656973772951 n.jpg?VersionId=IDa6
BoxcarWilly
1 hour ago

Woah! Didn't expect to see this on Vital. I sold this bike to John. What a spectacular job. 

