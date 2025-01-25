1984 Honda CR60 1
This bike is a full restoration that I completed last year. The bike was basically all there at the start of the resto so I had a good base. With that being said it's all original. Bars, pegs, exhaust, pretty much everything. There's not many of these around and it turned out great. Enjoy!
