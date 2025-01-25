Dunlop Dunlop

1984 Honda CR60

jkiser14
1/24/2025 6:36am
Bike of the Day 1/24/25
Bike of the Day 1/24/25
Model Year
1984
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Graphics
Other
This bike is a full restoration that I completed last year. The bike was basically all there at the start of the resto so I had a good base. With that being said it's all original. Bars, pegs, exhaust, pretty much everything. There's not many of these around and it turned out great. Enjoy!

Falcon
10 hours ago

Gorgeous restoration! Well done. My friend's little brother had one of these back then. I remember all the kids were on KX60s, but these guys were big Honda fans. My buddy had a CR80.

