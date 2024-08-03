Fresh new 2024 YZ450F bike build! Lots of time went into this one and I’m super excited about it. It has Dunlop tires. Dubya wheels and hubs, Galfer rotors, Dirt Tricks rear sprocket, full FMF titanium exhaust system that I heated to get those purple and blue colors, Acerbis frame guards and plastic, Works Connection radiator braces, holeshot device and compression adjusters, ProTaper ACF carbon bars, Twin Air filter, ARC levers, and custom Holographic chrome graphics, and matching Matrix Concepts stand graphics. Polished frame, engine mounts, shifter, and brake pedal.