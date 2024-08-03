Boyesen Boyesen

2024 YZ450F

Jerold_Petroski
3/8/2024 4:20am
Model Year
2024
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
CKDESIGNZ
Custom Holographic chrome graphics that I designed myself. It’s my buddies business CKDZ.
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
ACF
Grips
Other
Clutch Lever
ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Exhaust
FMF
FMF Factory 4.1 Blue Anodized Exhaust System W/MegaBomb Header
Polished and torched the exhaust to get that blue and purple look
Air Filter
Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX33
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Other
Dubya
Sprockets
Other
Dirt tricks
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Oils Lubes
Yamalube
Fresh new 2024 YZ450F bike build! Lots of time went into this one and I’m super excited about it. It has Dunlop tires. Dubya wheels and hubs, Galfer rotors, Dirt Tricks rear sprocket, full FMF titanium exhaust system that I heated to get those purple and blue colors, Acerbis frame guards and plastic, Works Connection radiator braces, holeshot device and compression adjusters, ProTaper ACF carbon bars, Twin Air filter, ARC levers, and custom Holographic chrome graphics, and matching Matrix Concepts stand graphics. Polished frame, engine mounts, shifter, and brake pedal. 

