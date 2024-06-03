Honda CRF450R
Bike of the Day 3/6/24
General Info
Additional Info
2017
2017
Honda
Honda
CRF
CRF
450
450
4-Stroke
4-Stroke
Parts
Graphics
DeCal Works
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
1 1/8 FatBar
Grips
Pro Taper
Pillow Top Grips
Clutch Lever
ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Exhaust
Yoshimura
RS-9T Slip-On Exhaust
Air Filter
Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Brake Pads
EBC
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Additional Info
