Honda CRF450R

Jeff_Dodson
3/6/2024 4:34am
Graphics
DeCal Works
Graphics: DeCal Works
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
1 1/8 FatBar
Handlebar: Renthal 1 1/8 FatBar
Grips
Pro Taper
Pillow Top Grips
Grips: Pro Taper Pillow Top Grips
Clutch Lever
ASV
Clutch Lever: ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Brake Lever: ASV
Exhaust
Yoshimura
RS-9T Slip-On Exhaust
Exhaust: Yoshimura RS-9T Slip-On Exhaust
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Oils Lubes: Hondaline
