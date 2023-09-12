Boyesen Boyesen

Ktm 500mx 1988

jdx740
8/30/2024 5:59am
Bike of the Day 8/30/24
General Info

Model Year
1988
Parts
Brand
Model
For the true enthusiast/collector, a 1988 KTM MX 500 two-stroke in showroom condition.

Everything shows that this bike has been used very little to none in the past and has always been used with care.

No coolant or petrol are in the bike and its been stashed in an air pocket for the past 35 years.

The motorcycle is in completely original condition and comes with an extra saddle, side stand, manual/documentation and an extra (new) fuel tank.

 

