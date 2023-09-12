Ktm 500mx 1988

For the true enthusiast/collector, a 1988 KTM MX 500 two-stroke in showroom condition.

Everything shows that this bike has been used very little to none in the past and has always been used with care.

No coolant or petrol are in the bike and its been stashed in an air pocket for the past 35 years.

The motorcycle is in completely original condition and comes with an extra saddle, side stand, manual/documentation and an extra (new) fuel tank.