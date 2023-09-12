Ktm 500mx 1988
General Info
Parts
For the true enthusiast/collector, a 1988 KTM MX 500 two-stroke in showroom condition.
Everything shows that this bike has been used very little to none in the past and has always been used with care.
No coolant or petrol are in the bike and its been stashed in an air pocket for the past 35 years.
The motorcycle is in completely original condition and comes with an extra saddle, side stand, manual/documentation and an extra (new) fuel tank.
For the true enthusiast/collector, a 1988 KTM MX 500 two-stroke in showroom condition.
Everything shows that this bike has been used very little to none in the past and has always been used with care.
No coolant or petrol are in the bike and its been stashed in an air pocket for the past 35 years.
The motorcycle is in completely original condition and comes with an extra saddle, side stand, manual/documentation and an extra (new) fuel tank.
More Bike Checks
The DirtyDogg 23’ 350sxf
RyDogg49
2018 KTM 350 SXF
jrobertson8560
22 KTM350sxf FE Replica
Yzf916
2025 KTM 150 SX
jrobertson8560
2022 KTM 125XC Two Smoke!
bigboar
KTM 250SX Restoration
USAF309F
2025 KTM 150sx
JBoneMotorworks