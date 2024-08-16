1999’ YZ426 Bartoloni 500’ MXGP tribute 5
General Info
Parts
Unfinished ongoing keeper project
1999’ YZ400F Frame sandblasted and powder coated, new aluminium rear sub frame, swing arm + linkage vapour-blasted polished and anodised pressed Allballs bearings throughout , K Y B shock with black spring and forks Rebuilt +gassed by Shocktech with Allballs bushes + seals with OEM bumbstops,
2001’ YZ426F Casings Vapour blasted and anodised, new Koyo main bearings, HotRod transmission + balance shaft + water pump bearings, every OEM seal + bolts .+ springs + clips, Mattika gaskets, WR 5 speed gears, all gear shift forks + selector drum + paw, HotRod con rod pressed, Wossner HC piston, barrel vapour blasted + honed, valve seats cut, Vertex t i valves+ rocker cover gasket, Kibble white valve springs + seals + keepers, S1 Hotcams + cam chain , new Left and right timing chain guides, Boyesen water pump and cover, OEM pump shaft, silicon hoses , oversized GPI rads, Outlaw oil filter, F I R billet oil pump cover , Hinson clutch basket + plates , Alder Adige APTC slipper mech, Platinum NGK spark plug , 98 lightweight flywheel, Vortex CDI, 05 biMotto stator, HP coil, new harness, Lectron carb, t i FMF megabomb header, t i Arrow baffle mid pipe, KnN air filter, new neutral sensor, F I R gear leaver, carbon dipped ignition + clutch + rocker cover, stainless Allen engine bolts,
Leo vince engine guards, Worx belly plate, 06 t i wide foot pegs + pins , carbon rear brake lever with anodised tip, t i pivot, billet klevis, 07 rear master cylinder Rebuilt with Allballs seals, Venhill feather light brake hoses + cables, Allballs yolk bearings, Applied Racing triple clamp , Pro taper fat bars with fx pad , anodised throttle tube, both callipers cleaned and rebuilt with Allballs seals, Worx Oversized floating vented front disc with titanium studs , XBrake disc guard, 05 grey* fork cover, sintered brembo pads front and rear , Excell A60 on Haan hubs with new bearings front and rear , Pirreli tyres, anodised cable guides and clamps, UFO fork guards, Worx Oversized drilled wavey rear disc, Worx calliper guard, t i rear wheel nut, t i rear chain adjusters , CMT Carbon fibre disc guard, Renthal 14T front + twin ring 51T sprocket with t i nuts + bolts, Renthal double oring chain , anodised chain guard + rear brake hose clamp , white translucent OLM fuel tank with billet cap , 98-99 UFO plastics, mesh front plate, black OEM rad guards, blackbird seat foam, tecnosel grafix and seat cover , white ODI half waffle grips, original polished de-comp/clutch lever bracket , black YZ anodised flip back leavers, new kill switch, Yamalube RS4 fully synthetic motor oil + Dot 5 brake fluid
Unfinished ongoing keeper project
1999’ YZ400F Frame sandblasted and powder coated, new aluminium rear sub frame, swing arm + linkage vapour-blasted polished and anodised pressed Allballs bearings throughout , K Y B shock with black spring and forks Rebuilt +gassed by Shocktech with Allballs bushes + seals with OEM bumbstops,
2001’ YZ426F Casings Vapour blasted and anodised, new Koyo main bearings, HotRod transmission + balance shaft + water pump bearings, every OEM seal + bolts .+ springs + clips, Mattika gaskets, WR 5 speed gears, all gear shift forks + selector drum + paw, HotRod con rod pressed, Wossner HC piston, barrel vapour blasted + honed, valve seats cut, Vertex t i valves+ rocker cover gasket, Kibble white valve springs + seals + keepers, S1 Hotcams + cam chain , new Left and right timing chain guides, Boyesen water pump and cover, OEM pump shaft, silicon hoses , oversized GPI rads, Outlaw oil filter, F I R billet oil pump cover , Hinson clutch basket + plates , Alder Adige APTC slipper mech, Platinum NGK spark plug , 98 lightweight flywheel, Vortex CDI, 05 biMotto stator, HP coil, new harness, Lectron carb, t i FMF megabomb header, t i Arrow baffle mid pipe, KnN air filter, new neutral sensor, F I R gear leaver, carbon dipped ignition + clutch + rocker cover, stainless Allen engine bolts,
Leo vince engine guards, Worx belly plate, 06 t i wide foot pegs + pins , carbon rear brake lever with anodised tip, t i pivot, billet klevis, 07 rear master cylinder Rebuilt with Allballs seals, Venhill feather light brake hoses + cables, Allballs yolk bearings, Applied Racing triple clamp , Pro taper fat bars with fx pad , anodised throttle tube, both callipers cleaned and rebuilt with Allballs seals, Worx Oversized floating vented front disc with titanium studs , XBrake disc guard, 05 grey* fork cover, sintered brembo pads front and rear , Excell A60 on Haan hubs with new bearings front and rear , Pirreli tyres, anodised cable guides and clamps, UFO fork guards, Worx Oversized drilled wavey rear disc, Worx calliper guard, t i rear wheel nut, t i rear chain adjusters , CMT Carbon fibre disc guard, Renthal 14T front + twin ring 51T sprocket with t i nuts + bolts, Renthal double oring chain , anodised chain guard + rear brake hose clamp , white translucent OLM fuel tank with billet cap , 98-99 UFO plastics, mesh front plate, black OEM rad guards, blackbird seat foam, tecnosel grafix and seat cover , white ODI half waffle grips, original polished de-comp/clutch lever bracket , black YZ anodised flip back leavers, new kill switch, Yamalube RS4 fully synthetic motor oil + Dot 5 brake fluid
More Bike Checks
2020 Yamaha YZ250
kelsomguirkin982
Jeremy McGrath Themed 2000 YZ250
Booban Actual
Yamaha WR250F, BRAZIL
Denner223
2004 YZ125 Restoration Project
iHunt
1974 Yamaha MX360A. The start of an Era....
shigs58
1974 Yamaha MX 100
vetmotoxer34
Star Yamaha MXoN YZ 250
eric513anderson
2006 Yamaha TTR50
Cyrus Fisher 19
The OG Model. 1980 YZ125G
shigs58
View replies to: 1999’ YZ426 Bartoloni 500’ MXGP tribute
Comments