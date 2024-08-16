Unfinished ongoing keeper project

1999’ YZ400F Frame sandblasted and powder coated, new aluminium rear sub frame, swing arm + linkage vapour-blasted polished and anodised pressed Allballs bearings throughout , K Y B shock with black spring and forks Rebuilt +gassed by Shocktech with Allballs bushes + seals with OEM bumbstops,

2001’ YZ426F Casings Vapour blasted and anodised, new Koyo main bearings, HotRod transmission + balance shaft + water pump bearings, every OEM seal + bolts .+ springs + clips, Mattika gaskets, WR 5 speed gears, all gear shift forks + selector drum + paw, HotRod con rod pressed, Wossner HC piston, barrel vapour blasted + honed, valve seats cut, Vertex t i valves+ rocker cover gasket, Kibble white valve springs + seals + keepers, S1 Hotcams + cam chain , new Left and right timing chain guides, Boyesen water pump and cover, OEM pump shaft, silicon hoses , oversized GPI rads, Outlaw oil filter, F I R billet oil pump cover , Hinson clutch basket + plates , Alder Adige APTC slipper mech, Platinum NGK spark plug , 98 lightweight flywheel, Vortex CDI, 05 biMotto stator, HP coil, new harness, Lectron carb, t i FMF megabomb header, t i Arrow baffle mid pipe, KnN air filter, new neutral sensor, F I R gear leaver, carbon dipped ignition + clutch + rocker cover, stainless Allen engine bolts,

Leo vince engine guards, Worx belly plate, 06 t i wide foot pegs + pins , carbon rear brake lever with anodised tip, t i pivot, billet klevis, 07 rear master cylinder Rebuilt with Allballs seals, Venhill feather light brake hoses + cables, Allballs yolk bearings, Applied Racing triple clamp , Pro taper fat bars with fx pad , anodised throttle tube, both callipers cleaned and rebuilt with Allballs seals, Worx Oversized floating vented front disc with titanium studs , XBrake disc guard, 05 grey* fork cover, sintered brembo pads front and rear , Excell A60 on Haan hubs with new bearings front and rear , Pirreli tyres, anodised cable guides and clamps, UFO fork guards, Worx Oversized drilled wavey rear disc, Worx calliper guard, t i rear wheel nut, t i rear chain adjusters , CMT Carbon fibre disc guard, Renthal 14T front + twin ring 51T sprocket with t i nuts + bolts, Renthal double oring chain , anodised chain guard + rear brake hose clamp , white translucent OLM fuel tank with billet cap , 98-99 UFO plastics, mesh front plate, black OEM rad guards, blackbird seat foam, tecnosel grafix and seat cover , white ODI half waffle grips, original polished de-comp/clutch lever bracket , black YZ anodised flip back leavers, new kill switch, Yamalube RS4 fully synthetic motor oil + Dot 5 brake fluid