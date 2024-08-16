Boyesen Boyesen

1999’ YZ426 Bartoloni 500’ MXGP tribute 5

jamesrollings
8/16/2024 7:05am
Model Year
1999
1999
Brand
Yamaha
Yamaha
Model
YZ
YZ
Engine Size
Other
Other
Engine Type
4-Stroke
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Tecnosel
Plastic
UFO
Blue
Handlebar
Pro Taper
SX Race
Silver
Grips
ODI
Odi V2 Half Waffle Lock On Mx Grips
White
Clutch Lever
Other
Standard
Brake Lever
MSR
Carbon
Seat
Other
Blackbird high
Footpegs
Other
06’ Ti standard
Shifter
Other
F.I.R silver
Exhaust
FMF
Mega Bomb Titanium Header With Mid Pipe
Arrow silencer
Clutch
Hinson
Adige A.P.T.C slipper mech
Piston
Other
Wössner
Cam
Hot Cams
S1
Ignition
Vortex
X-10
Air Filter
Other
K&N
Air Intake
Other
Standard
Engine Mods
Other
Vertex Valves , Kibblewhite springs , lightened 5BE flywheel
Triple Clamps
Applied
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Tires
Pirelli
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Other
Haan
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Pads
Other
Brembo
Brake Rotors
Other
Worx
Oils Lubes
Yamalube
Unfinished ongoing keeper project 

1999’ YZ400F Frame sandblasted and powder coated, new aluminium rear sub frame, swing arm + linkage vapour-blasted polished and anodised pressed Allballs bearings throughout , K Y B shock with black spring and forks Rebuilt +gassed by Shocktech with Allballs bushes + seals with OEM bumbstops,

2001’ YZ426F Casings Vapour blasted and anodised, new Koyo main bearings, HotRod transmission + balance shaft + water pump bearings, every OEM seal + bolts .+ springs + clips, Mattika gaskets, WR 5 speed gears, all gear shift forks + selector drum + paw, HotRod con rod pressed, Wossner HC piston, barrel vapour blasted + honed, valve seats cut, Vertex t i valves+ rocker cover gasket, Kibble white valve springs + seals + keepers, S1 Hotcams + cam chain , new Left and right timing chain guides, Boyesen water pump and cover, OEM pump shaft, silicon hoses , oversized GPI rads, Outlaw oil filter, F I R billet oil pump cover , Hinson clutch basket + plates , Alder Adige APTC slipper mech, Platinum NGK spark plug , 98 lightweight flywheel, Vortex CDI, 05 biMotto stator, HP coil, new harness, Lectron carb, t i FMF megabomb header, t i Arrow baffle mid pipe, KnN air filter, new neutral sensor, F I R gear leaver, carbon dipped ignition + clutch + rocker cover, stainless Allen engine bolts,

Leo vince engine guards, Worx belly plate, 06 t i wide foot pegs + pins , carbon rear brake lever with anodised tip, t i pivot, billet klevis, 07 rear master cylinder Rebuilt with Allballs seals, Venhill feather light brake hoses + cables, Allballs yolk bearings, Applied Racing triple clamp , Pro taper fat bars with fx pad , anodised throttle tube, both callipers cleaned and rebuilt with Allballs seals, Worx Oversized floating vented front disc with titanium studs , XBrake disc guard, 05 grey* fork cover, sintered brembo pads front and rear , Excell A60 on Haan hubs with new bearings front and rear , Pirreli tyres, anodised cable guides and clamps, UFO fork guards, Worx Oversized drilled wavey rear disc, Worx calliper guard, t i rear wheel nut,  t i rear chain adjusters , CMT Carbon fibre disc guard, Renthal 14T front + twin ring 51T sprocket with t i nuts + bolts, Renthal double oring chain , anodised chain guard + rear  brake hose clamp , white translucent OLM fuel tank with billet cap , 98-99 UFO plastics, mesh front plate, black OEM rad guards, blackbird seat foam,  tecnosel grafix and seat cover , white ODI half waffle grips, original polished de-comp/clutch lever bracket , black YZ anodised flip back leavers, new kill switch, Yamalube RS4 fully synthetic motor oil + Dot 5 brake fluid 

IMG 0649
bullpen58's ghost
7 months ago

Sweet looking bike.  However, did you modify it to become a 426 because the 99 model was a 400.  I had a 99 YZ400F.  The 426 came out in 2000.  

c50 IMG 3934 1646515738
Sundeen
8 months ago

Beautiful build mate. Not sure if it'll feast on a 500 or with Ricky on the 250. But stellar job. Looks like what it would look like if Yamaha made it today.

