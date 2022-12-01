+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

‘22 TC250 HQVA

1 of 3563

‘22 TC250 HQVA
'22 TC250 HQVA
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Rival Ink Rival Ink
Plastic Acerbis Grey Hawk Grey Hawk
Handlebar Renthal Fat bar Fat bar
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other OEM OEM
Seat Other Moto Seat Moto Seat
Footpegs Hammerhead
Exhaust Scalvini
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Other No Toil No Toil
Tires Michelin
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Talon
Chain RK
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Brembo
Oils/Lubes Maxima
