Boyesen Boyesen

1984 Kawasaki KX250 2

1 of 4260
(4 people)
Hughesy
9/13/2023 4:51am
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
IMG 3664.jpeg?VersionId=3LQEsPxcT
IMG 4172.jpeg?VersionId=dAfmcEqcU9vtlII5l5d7lEUFvGXclB5
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
Bike of the Day 9/13/23 IMG 3664 IMG 4172
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1984
Model Year:
1984
Brand
Kawasaki
Brand:
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Model:
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Maxxis
Tires: Maxxis
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Oils Lubes
Motorex
Oils Lubes: Motorex
Additional Info
Additional Info:
Hughesy
9/13/2023 4:51am
1 of 4260
2 comments

View replies to: 1984 Kawasaki KX250

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »