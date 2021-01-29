+ Add Your Bike
2003 rm250

2003 rm250
Model Year 2003
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Era Moto co. Era Moto co.
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper Sx race bend Sx race bend
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper 2018 rmz450 master cylinder 2018 rmz450 master cylinder
Seat Guts
Footpegs Other Drc Drc
Shifter Other Protaper Protaper
Exhaust Pro Circuit Works /r304 Works /r304
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Engine Mods Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods PR2
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer Oversized Oversized
Additional Info Lectron carb,hand made brake reservoir covers,light speed disc guard and skid plate ,
