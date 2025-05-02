Dunlop Dunlop

Honda CR 250 EVO Spezial 2

HeKoch
2/5/2025 7:11am
Model Year
1990
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Brake Lever
Magura
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Ohlins
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Tires
Pirelli
Rims
Excel
Oils Lubes
Motul
shigs58
11 months ago

Who doesn't like '90's Hondas?     That Ohlins suspension is awesome!

