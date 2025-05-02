Honda CR 250 EVO Spezial 2
Bike of the Day 2/5/25
General Info
Additional Info
General Info
1990
1990
Brand
Honda
Honda
Model
CR
CR
Engine Size
250
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Parts
Brake Lever
Magura
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Ohlins
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Tires
Pirelli
Rims
Excel
Oils Lubes
Motul
