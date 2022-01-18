+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

KX250 - JS259 SX Theme 2

KX250 - JS259 SX Theme
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2007
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other "Themed" not replica kit "Themed" not replica kit
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Mika Metals MC Bend MC Bend
Grips ODI
Seat Guts
Exhaust Pro Circuit R304 Silencer R304 Silencer
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other Lectron BILLETRON 38 Carb
Engine Mods Other Phathead Racing Head
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Other
Chain Other
Brake Pads Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Completely torn down and rebuilt as a part of a four bike two stroke project. I also built a 2004 CR250, a 2006 RM250, and a 2005 YZ250 to do a shootout with them! https://youtu.be/Vw__Jtb5mvo Powder Coated Frame by Armor Coatings of SLC Engine only received a top end rebuild since it only had 25 hours on it since the last rebuild I did for the Chevy Trucks version. Fork and shock were completely rebuilt with ProX Seals and bushings. Melo Design Co did the graphics, again they are themed because they don't have the EXACT sponsors from the bike from that time. I included the sponsors that helped me out with the project.
2 comments
