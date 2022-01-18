KX250 - JS259 SX Theme

Additional Info

Completely torn down and rebuilt as a part of a four bike two stroke project. I also built a 2004 CR250, a 2006 RM250, and a 2005 YZ250 to do a shootout with them! https://youtu.be/Vw__Jtb5mvo Powder Coated Frame by Armor Coatings of SLC Engine only received a top end rebuild since it only had 25 hours on it since the last rebuild I did for the Chevy Trucks version. Fork and shock were completely rebuilt with ProX Seals and bushings. Melo Design Co did the graphics, again they are themed because they don't have the EXACT sponsors from the bike from that time. I included the sponsors that helped me out with the project.