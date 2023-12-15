Boyesen Boyesen

1995 Honda CR500

1 of 4467
(3 people)
Garage11
4/22/2024 6:22am
Bike of the Day 4/22/24
Bike of the Day 4/22/24
PXL 20240419 075019689.MP
PXL 20240419 075026010.MP
PXL 20240419 075034107.MP
PXL 20240419 075038106.MP
PXL 20240419 075050826.MP .jpg?VersionId= UvABVmOXLb
PXL 20240419 075119919.MP .jpg?VersionId=1hteFN0cBuHQy3VDhWzm..
PXL 20240419 075124478.MP .jpg?VersionId=TVXiKWdj7JLmhA7zz.owGKTPWx7dm
Bike of the Day 4/22/24
Bike of the Day 4/22/24
Bike of the Day 4/22/24 PXL 20240419 075019689.MP PXL 20240419 075026010.MP .jpg?VersionId=9RWT9Tf2pPQJ4.hDtTkg PXL 20240419 075034107.MP PXL 20240419 075038106.MP PXL 20240419 075050826.MP PXL 20240419 075119919.MP .jpg?VersionId=H PXL 20240419 075124478.MP
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1995
Model Year:
1995
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
500
Engine Size:
500
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Vizion Concepts
Graphics: Other Vizion Concepts
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Other
Clutch Lever: Other
Seat
Other
Strike Seats
Seat: Other Strike Seats
Footpegs
Other
OEM
Footpegs: Other OEM
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Piston
ProX
Piston: ProX
Air Filter
Other
HiFlo
Air Filter: Other HiFlo
Fork
Showa
47mm
Fork: Showa 47mm
Rear Shock
Showa
OEM
Rear Shock: Showa OEM
Tires
Pirelli
Tires: Pirelli
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Chain
RK
Chain: RK
Brake Pads
Other
Brake Pads: Other
Oils Lubes
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
Additional Info
Additional Info:
Garage11
4/22/2024 6:22am
1 of 4467
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »