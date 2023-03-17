2003 CR250R Winkles
Bike of the Day 3/17/23
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
1998 HRC Replica
Strafs Grafas Latvia
Graphics: Other 1998 HRC Replica. Misc: Strafs Grafas Latvia
Plastic
Polisport
Honda CR Restyle
2019 CRF fork guards
Plastic: Polisport Honda CR Restyle. Misc: 2019 CRF fork guards
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall 997
Handlebar: Renthal Twinwall 997
Grips
Renthal
Half Waffle Mx Grips
Grips: Renthal Half Waffle Mx Grips
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Elite
Clutch Lever: Works Connection Elite
Brake Lever
Streamline Industries
Brake Lever: Streamline Industries
Seat
SDG
Seat: SDG
Footpegs
Other
SRS Ti
Footpegs: Other SRS Ti
Shifter
Hammerhead
Shifter: Hammerhead
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Powered by Naveen
Engine Mods: Powered by Naveen
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX53
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX53
Rims
Other
KKE
Rims: Other KKE
Hubs
Other
KKE
Hubs: Other KKE
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
RK
Chain: RK
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Galfer
Brake Pads: Galfer
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Brake Rotors: Galfer
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Oils Lubes: Hondaline
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
