Boyesen Boyesen

2003 CR250R Winkles

3 of 4076
(6 people)
fichter165
3/17/2023 6:51am
Bike of the Day 3/17/23
Bike of the Day 3/17/23
s1600 E96F9737 BB7E 4632 AD71 CCF871A7582E
s1600 27636B54 414D 413A ABB6 F50D5214B132
s1600 F91F286C B774 40FC 9522 759C2CCAAFE9
s1600 59BA27CC 938A 4A3B 80D1 784C885DD056
s1600 5474B39E 6F6A 4938 9DE1 ABB926B274FB
s1600 666E2B8A 9557 457B 9E70 F41BD123D02B
s1600 3D2E02A7 B7CC 4B98 886B 3A689E590560
s1600 1EF42305 726E 4A3F AED3 C04D65BB523C
s1600 9C8A9F0C D9E5 4D8D A284 6338D73D4854
s1600 8B57C4F7 2CF2 47B7 B6AC 99DBD43D6B07
s1600 4313CCB5 0D8F 44EC A8E7 80C2598743CE
s1600 B279BD6E 3D4B 4AAE ADFC 81ED3BFD7396
Bike of the Day 3/17/23
Bike of the Day 3/17/23
Bike of the Day 3/17/23 c90 E96F9737 BB7E 4632 AD71 CCF871A7582E c90 27636B54 414D 413A ABB6 F50D5214B132 c90 F91F286C B774 40FC 9522 759C2CCAAFE9 c90 59BA27CC 938A 4A3B 80D1 784C885DD056 c90 5474B39E 6F6A 4938 9DE1 ABB926B274FB c90 666E2B8A 9557 457B 9E70 F41BD123D02B c90 3D2E02A7 B7CC 4B98 886B 3A689E590560 c90 1EF42305 726E 4A3F AED3 C04D65BB523C c90 9C8A9F0C D9E5 4D8D A284 6338D73D4854 c90 8B57C4F7 2CF2 47B7 B6AC 99DBD43D6B07 c90 4313CCB5 0D8F 44EC A8E7 80C2598743CE c90 B279BD6E 3D4B 4AAE ADFC 81ED3BFD7396
Related:
Bike of the Day
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
1998 HRC Replica
Strafs Grafas Latvia
Graphics: Other 1998 HRC Replica. Misc: Strafs Grafas Latvia
Plastic
Polisport
Honda CR Restyle
2019 CRF fork guards
Plastic: Polisport Honda CR Restyle. Misc: 2019 CRF fork guards
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall 997
Handlebar: Renthal Twinwall 997
Grips
Renthal
Half Waffle Mx Grips
Grips: Renthal Half Waffle Mx Grips
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Elite
Clutch Lever: Works Connection Elite
Brake Lever
Streamline Industries
Brake Lever: Streamline Industries
Seat
SDG
Seat: SDG
Footpegs
Other
SRS Ti
Footpegs: Other SRS Ti
Shifter
Hammerhead
Shifter: Hammerhead
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Powered by Naveen
Engine Mods: Powered by Naveen
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX53
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX53
Rims
Other
KKE
Rims: Other KKE
Hubs
Other
KKE
Hubs: Other KKE
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
RK
Chain: RK
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Galfer
Brake Pads: Galfer
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Brake Rotors: Galfer
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
Oils Lubes: Hondaline
Additional Info
Additional Info:
fichter165
3/17/2023 6:51am
3 of 4076
0 comments

More Bike Checks