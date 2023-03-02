2002 Suzuki RM250 1
Bike of the Day 2/3/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2002
Model Year:
Model Year
2002
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM
Model:
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
2002 RM250
FAF Graphics
Graphics: Other 2002 RM250. Misc: FAF Graphics
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Tag
Handlebar: Tag
Grips
Pro Taper
Grips: Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
ASV
Clutch Lever: ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Brake Lever: ASV
Exhaust
FMF
Fatty Pipe & Powercore 2 Silencer Combo
Exhaust: FMF Fatty Pipe & Powercore 2 Silencer Combo
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Air Intake: Boysesen
Tires
Dunlop
MX33S
Tires: Dunlop MX33S
Additional Info
Additional Info:
More Bike Checks
Suzuki of Troy RMZ 450
langhammx
18 Photos
Updated: 24/10/2022
30
2605
8
18 Photos
Updated: 08/08/2022
16
1497
3
Will 1999 wheels fit a 1991 rm 125
LeeRider06lp
18 Photos
Updated: 03/04/2022
87
2007 Suzuki RM450Z
Mr. BeforeBar
18 Photos
Updated: 19/01/2023
40
18 Photos
Updated: 07/12/2022
30
4252
10
2019 Suzuki RM-Z450
Damon_Whimple
18 Photos
Updated: 25/03/2022
3
1315
18 Photos
Updated: 09/01/2023
154
1
18 Photos
Updated: 22/11/2022
9
1341
1
JAMES STEWART REPLICA
Josh Lucero
18 Photos
Updated: 25/05/2022
9
302
1
18 Photos
Updated: 01/03/2022
7
1038
SUZUKI RM 250 Z 1982 - masterfully restored by Brian Fedigan!
Masinari1
18 Photos
Updated: 06/12/2022
3
115
18 Photos
Updated: 23/02/2022
13
1143
View replies to: 2002 Suzuki RM250
Comments