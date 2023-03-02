Boyesen Boyesen

2002 Suzuki RM250

evandesautel
2/3/2023 5:22am
Bike of the Day 2/3/23
General Info

Model Year
2002
Brand
Suzuki
Model
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
2002 RM250
FAF Graphics
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Tag
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
ASV
Brake Lever
ASV
Exhaust
FMF
Fatty Pipe & Powercore 2 Silencer Combo
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Tires
Dunlop
MX33S
evandesautel
2/3/2023 5:22am
c50 Grim reaper avatar 1581789628
KEVORKIAN
10 hours ago

I have always loved the look & colors of those Zook's...need more pics though!

