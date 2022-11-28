After being at Redbud for the 2022 MXoN race I fell in love with how the Star Racing bikes looked. I was ready to convert my 2011 YZ to the 15-21 body style so I figured why not build a replica. This bike features custom cerakote on the brake calipers, power valve covers and clutch case. The cylinder head was also powder coated after the squish band was corrected. I’ve always drooled over factory bikes so the Pro Carbon tank cover & various pieces from Light Speed carbon added that factory look.