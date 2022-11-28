Boyesen Boyesen

Star Yamaha MXoN YZ 250 2

eric513anderson
10/9/2023 7:19am
Bike of the Day 10/9/223
Bike of the Day 10/9/223 IMG 6661.jpeg?VersionId=pFw.ce3XUup1eBFPz2vZqL IMG 6664.jpeg?VersionId=OE3WPsvboYlO7MyuVA oxMWDE.tAzo IMG 6659.jpeg?VersionId=7P6UyF IMG 6656 IMG 6660 IMG 6666.jpeg?VersionId=X8JLgrpuZ WenMAaAorHD IMG 6667 IMG 6662 IMG 6642 IMG 6021.jpeg?VersionId=AZ8Z.zTofORkBz IMG 5974 IMG 5978.jpeg?VersionId=9EIu2CVALeOE EzkqILAy4CGVt Screen Shot 2022-11-22 at 11.59.21 AM.png?VersionId=5cXolIPHoTQpr6Jnt IMG 5689 IMG 5640
General Info
2011
Model Year:
2011
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
YZ
Model:
YZ
250
Engine Size:
250
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Graphics: Other
Plastic: Cycra
Handlebar: Pro Taper Evo
Grips: Pro Taper
Clutch Lever: Works Connection
Brake Lever: Works Connection
Seat: Other
Exhaust: FMF Factory Fatty
Piston: Wiseco
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake: Boysesen
Triple Clamps: Ride Engineering
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Tires: Dunlop Mx 33
Rims: Excel
Sprockets: Vortex
Chain: DID
Brake Rotors: Galfer
Oils Lubes: Yamalube
After being at Redbud for the 2022 MXoN race I fell in love with how the Star Racing bikes looked. I was ready to convert my 2011 YZ to the 15-21 body style so I figured why not build a replica. This bike features custom cerakote on the brake calipers, power valve covers and clutch case. The cylinder head was also powder coated after the squish band was corrected. I’ve always drooled over factory bikes so the Pro Carbon tank cover & various pieces from Light Speed carbon added that factory look. 

