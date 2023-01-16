My Dads 1983 Honda CR480
Bike of the Day 1/16/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
1983
Model Year:
Model Year
1983
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
Other
Engine Size:
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
Gigga Graphics
Graphics: Other. Misc: Gigga Graphics
Plastic
Other
Plastic: Other
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Magura
Hydraulic
Clutch Lever: Magura. Misc: Hydraulic
Exhaust
DG Performance
Exhaust: DG Performance
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Additional Info
My Dad doesn't have an account, so i post his bike for him. He raced a bike like that in the 80s and bought one last year and build it to his liking.
Additional Info:
My Dad doesn't have an account, so i post his bike for him. He raced a bike like that in the 80s and bought one last year and build it to his liking.
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 30/09/2022
17
1359
3
18 Photos
Updated: 22/09/2022
2
116
3
18 Photos
Updated: 20/01/2022
108
CR125 22 HRC Replica
Mxjamy537
18 Photos
Updated: 14/04/2022
19
2607
8
18 Photos
Updated: 10/07/2022
1
287
Honda-esqe Hybrid 125 Scrambler
DJS721
18 Photos
Updated: 21/12/2022
3
73
2002 Honda CR250 Restomod
mike23lee
18 Photos
Updated: 20/02/2022
4
177
18 Photos
Updated: 29/05/2022
3
150
18 Photos
Updated: 12/09/2022
2
220
1
18 Photos
Updated: 21/10/2022
8
871
2
18 Photos
Updated: 28/06/2022
26
2296
8