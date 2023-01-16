Boyesen Boyesen

My Dads 1983 Honda CR480

Eljott
1/16/2023 6:10am
Bike of the Day 1/16/23
The machine.
Honda CR 480 1983
DSC05793
General Info
Model Year
1983
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Gigga Graphics
Plastic
Other
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Clutch Lever
Magura
Hydraulic
Exhaust
DG Performance
Fork
Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Tires
Dunlop
Additional Info
My Dad doesn't have an account, so i post his bike for him. He raced a bike like that in the 80s and bought one last year and build it to his liking.
