+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2022 ktm 450sxf with Mtn. Top XFR-129

2 of 3815

Vital MX member dtl210 65319 dtl210 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dtl210,65319/all 08/12/18 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dtl210,65319/setup 6 115 23
Bike of the Day 9/28/22
Bike of the Day 9/28/22 2022 ktm 450sxf with Mtn. Top XFR-129 2022 ktm 450sxf with Mtn. Top XFR-129 2022 ktm 450sxf with Mtn. Top XFR-129 2022 ktm 450sxf with Mtn. Top XFR-129 2022 ktm 450sxf with Mtn. Top XFR-129 2022 ktm 450sxf with Mtn. Top XFR-129
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand KTM
Model SX-F
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Additional Info Building the ultimate snowbike. 2022.5 KTM 450 sx-f with a 2023 Mtn. Top XFR snowbike. Future additions: SXS Snowshed plate with pipe guard SXS Hanguards Selkirk Radiator Braces Selkit Heated handlebars and thermostat Selkirk Intake and sealed airbox TrailTech Temperature Sensor Graphics by Dynamic Designs
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest