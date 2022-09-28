2022 ktm 450sxf with Mtn. Top XFR-129

- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2022
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|SX-F
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Additional Info
|Building the ultimate snowbike. 2022.5 KTM 450 sx-f with a 2023 Mtn. Top XFR snowbike. Future additions: SXS Snowshed plate with pipe guard SXS Hanguards Selkirk Radiator Braces Selkit Heated handlebars and thermostat Selkirk Intake and sealed airbox TrailTech Temperature Sensor Graphics by Dynamic Designs