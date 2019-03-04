+ Add Your Bike
finished and ready to go
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2010
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics SKDA
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Sunline
Seat Other psychic psychic
Footpegs Other cnc cnc
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Tusk
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other sm pro sm pro
Hubs Other sm pro sm pro
Sprockets Other stock stock
Chain Other X-ring X-ring
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors EBC
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info My gen5 Cr500af I have been building for the last 12 months while on the mend from a few rounds of back surgery. Ready for the day I get back in the saddle. Full nut and bolt build.
