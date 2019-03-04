- 0
- 87
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2010
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|SKDA
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|psychic
|psychic
|Footpegs
|Other
|cnc
|cnc
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Tusk
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
|sm pro
|sm pro
|Hubs
|Other
|sm pro
|sm pro
|Sprockets
|Other
|stock
|stock
|Chain
|Other
|X-ring
|X-ring
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|EBC
|Oils/Lubes
|Motorex
|Additional Info
|My gen5 Cr500af I have been building for the last 12 months while on the mend from a few rounds of back surgery. Ready for the day I get back in the saddle. Full nut and bolt build.
dougy6790
4/3/2019 4:44 AM
If anyone has any questions or need help with any tech issues with there own builds don't hesitate to flick me a message.