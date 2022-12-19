Dncphotos yz250f
Bike of the Day 12/19/22
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2020
Model Year:
Model Year
2020
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Model:
YZF
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
Yz250f
Pro image graphics
Graphics: Other Yz250f. Misc: Pro image graphics
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
ARC
Clutch Lever: ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Other
Thrill seekers seat cover
Seat: Other. Misc: Thrill seekers seat cover
Footpegs
Other
Flo
Footpegs: Other. Misc: Flo
Exhaust
FMF
Exhaust: FMF
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 20/04/2022
165
18 Photos
Updated: 22/09/2022
4
170
18 Photos
Updated: 17/07/2022
1
127
2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike
Shaw413
18 Photos
Updated: 06/04/2022
29
2573
6
Storm Lake Honda PW50
Riesenberg448
18 Photos
Updated: 13/09/2022
1
65
2005 Yamaha YZ125
WODirtCycles
18 Photos
Updated: 18/03/2022
4
809
18 Photos
Updated: 07/09/2022
72
1983 yz100 hybrid
vetmotoxer34
18 Photos
Updated: 16/06/2022
3
140
18 Photos
Updated: 13/12/2022
35
18 Photos
Updated: 03/03/2022
2
156