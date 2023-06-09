Honda-esqe Hybrid 125 Scrambler

General Info
Parts
Custom build with various OEM parts, all sourced from swap meets and eBay
125cc Honda XL125 engine (1981) mounted in a heavily modified 1972 SL125 frame, extended swingarm, XL185 forks, all custom built wheels. Features many hand built components and 3D printed parts
