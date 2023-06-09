Boyesen Boyesen

Honda-esqe Hybrid 125 Scrambler

1 of 4252
(4 people)
DJS721
9/6/2023 6:05am
Bike of the Day 9/6/23
Bike of the Day 9/6/23
125-3
125-2.jpg?VersionId=OfgneJrOZb mBBQw0frruBEgfrLq
125-1.jpg?VersionId=07f Aq2IIoTX0
Bike of the Day 9/6/23
Bike of the Day 9/6/23
Bike of the Day 9/6/23 125-3.jpg?VersionId=0fnnPc3K3UoG7ODXD 125-2 125-1.jpg?VersionId=1v6iSJEVDzDZb
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1972
Model Year:
1972
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Additional Info

Custom build with various OEM parts, all sourced from swap meets and eBay
125cc Honda XL125 engine (1981) mounted in a heavily modified 1972 SL125 frame, extended swingarm, XL185 forks, all custom built wheels. Features many hand built components and 3D printed parts

Additional Info:

Custom build with various OEM parts, all sourced from swap meets and eBay
125cc Honda XL125 engine (1981) mounted in a heavily modified 1972 SL125 frame, extended swingarm, XL185 forks, all custom built wheels. Features many hand built components and 3D printed parts
DJS721
9/6/2023 6:05am
1 of 4252
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »