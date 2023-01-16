2023 1-800-Collect Tribute
Bike of the Day 2/24/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2022
Model Year:
Model Year
2022
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CRF
Model:
CRF
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
SKDA
Graphics: SKDA
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Seat
Other
SKDA
Seat: Other SKDA
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
Other
TCD Racing
Fork: Other TCD Racing
Rear Shock
Other
TCD Racing
Rear Shock: Other TCD Racing
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
My Dads 1983 Honda CR480
Eljott
18 Photos
Updated: 16/01/2023
21
1336
2
1984 Honda CR125 projectbike
ald52
18 Photos
Updated: 19/08/2022
37
1202
5
South Armagh Factory Honda CR250 🍀
Niall
18 Photos
Updated: 02/10/2022
4
269
1991 CR 250R "full restoration & upgrade"
Maxx MRP
18 Photos
Updated: 14/03/2022
25
1688
4
2007 Honda CR125
MITCHWORRELL2020
18 Photos
Updated: 29/12/2022
1
162
1
18 Photos
Updated: 11/01/2023
6
585
1
18 Photos
Updated: 15/04/2022
1
266
Tango’s 1987 Honda CR500
A.R.Tangalin
18 Photos
Updated: 12/08/2022
16
970
18 Photos
Updated: 24/09/2022
1
224
18 Photos
Updated: 06/03/2022
5
377