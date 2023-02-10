2022 Honda CRF450RWE 1
Bike of the Day 10/2/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
2022
Brand
Honda
Model
CRF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
D.vine Designs
Full custom graphics
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
EVO
Grips
Pro Taper
1/3 waffle
Footpegs
Ankle Savers
Exhaust
Yoshimura
Air Filter
Twin Air
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Tires
Dunlop
Sprockets
Pro Taper
Chain
DID
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Additional Info
