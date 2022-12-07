Boyesen Boyesen

2020 RMZ450 1

dcorbett62
10/20/2023 6:08am
Bike of the Day 10/20/23
General Info
Model Year
2020
Brand
Suzuki
Model
RM-Z
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Fuzion
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Brake Lever
Works Connection
Seat
Guts
Tall Seat
Footpegs
Raptor
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Clutch
Hinson
Full clutch
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Showa
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Other
Haan
Sprockets
Pro Taper
Chain
DID
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Rotors
Braking
Batfly
dcorbett62
10/20/2023 6:08am
1 comments

