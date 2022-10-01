1989 cr250r

- 8
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1989
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Other
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|DEP
|Dep pipe with pro circuit silencer
|Dep pipe with pro circuit silencer
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Magnum
|Chain
|Regina
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Additional Info
|Fresh restoration for garage piece! Beautiful bike that'll take you back to the 90s!
Moto520
1/10/2022 7:31 PM