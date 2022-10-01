+ Add Your Bike
1989 cr250r
Model Year 1989
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust DEP Dep pipe with pro circuit silencer Dep pipe with pro circuit silencer
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Magnum
Chain Regina
Brake Rotors Other
Additional Info Fresh restoration for garage piece! Beautiful bike that'll take you back to the 90s!
1 comment
