1993 CR250 McGrath Tribute

ctaylorx
4/17/2024 5:26am
Model Year
1993
Model Year:
1993
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Graphics: Throttle Jockey
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Footpegs
IMS
Powder coated
Footpegs: IMS. Misc: Powder coated
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
Showa
Anodized upper tubes
Fork: Showa. Misc: Anodized upper tubes
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Purchased late August 2023.  Started tear down October 2023 and rebuild Feb 2024.  Just completed early April.  First resto I've ever tackled. Features 1994 team Honda / McGrath #1 graphics.  Autographed front plate by MC.  Included pics of where the bike started and bits of the rebuild process.

Additional Info:

Purchased late August 2023.  Started tear down October 2023 and rebuild Feb 2024.  Just completed early April.  First resto I’ve ever tackled. Features 1994 team Honda / McGrath #1 graphics.  Autographed front plate by MC.  Included pics of where the bike started and bits of the rebuild process.
