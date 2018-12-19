+ Add Your Bike
2013 YZ

Model Year 2013
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size Other
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics DeCal Works
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Other
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other 270 270
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Michelin
Rims Other
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
