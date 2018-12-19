- 18
- 6,038
- 7
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2013
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|Other
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|DeCal Works
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Guts
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Other
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|270
|270
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Supersprox
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer