2018 CRF450R/ purple nurple
Parts
Graphics
Melo design co
Matte finish
Graphics:
Other Melo design co.
Misc: Matte finish
Plastic:
Polisport Nardo gray
Handlebar:
Mika Metals RC Bend
Grips
Single Compound Full Waffle Mx Grips
Grips:
Renthal Single Compound Full Waffle Mx Grips
Clutch Lever
Torc1 Racing
Clutch Lever:
Other Torc1 Racing
Seat
Motoseat
Black, grey, red, purple
Seat:
Other Motoseat.
Misc: Black, grey, red, purple
Footpegs
Flo Motosports
Neochrome
Footpegs:
Other Flo Motosports.
Misc: Neochrome
Shifter:
Hammerhead +10mm
Exhaust:
Yoshimura Ti rs-9 duals
Ignition:
Other Tokyo Mods
Rear Shock
Candy red spring
Rear Shock:
Showa.
Misc: Candy red spring
Suspension Mods
Sprung and valved
Suspension Mods:
Race Tech.
Misc: Sprung and valved
Tires:
Dunlop Geomax MX53
Sprockets
Dirt tricks
Neochrome
Sprockets:
Other Dirt tricks.
Misc: Neochrome
Brake Pads:
Braking Sintered
Oils Lubes:
Maxima Synblend
Had bike since new, been with me thru many race seasons and great finishes, rebuilt her many times... cleanest 18 around!
Additional Info:
Had bike since new, been with me thru many race seasons and great finishes, rebuilt her many times... cleanest 18 around!