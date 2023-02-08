Boyesen Boyesen

2018 CRF450R/ purple nurple

cjslamz166
4/28/2023 6:43am
Model Year
2018
Brand
Honda
Model
CRF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Melo design co
Matte finish
Plastic
Polisport
Nardo gray
Handlebar
Mika Metals
RC Bend
Grips
Renthal
Single Compound Full Waffle Mx Grips
Clutch Lever
Other
Torc1 Racing
Seat
Other
Motoseat
Black, grey, red, purple
Footpegs
Other
Flo Motosports
Neochrome
Shifter
Hammerhead
+10mm
Exhaust
Yoshimura
Ti rs-9 duals
Clutch
Hinson
W/cover
Piston
Other
OEM
Cam
Other
OEM
Ignition
Other
Tokyo Mods
Air Filter
Other
Oem
Air Intake
Other
OEM
Engine Mods
Other
OEM
Triple Clamps
Other
OEM
Fork
Showa
49mm
Fork: Showa 49mm
Rear Shock
Showa
Candy red spring
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Sprung and valved
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX53
Rims
Other
Motostar
Hubs
Other
Motostar
Sprockets
Other
Dirt tricks
Neochrome
Chain
Other
Fire Power
Brakes
Nissin
OEM
Brake Pads
Braking
Sintered
Brake Rotors
Braking
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Synblend
Had bike since new, been with me thru many race seasons and great finishes, rebuilt her many times... cleanest 18 around!

