2005 Everts Rinaldi YZ450F Replica 2

chuckdavies
9/18/2023 3:14am
Bike of the Day 9/18/23
Bike of the Day 9/18/23
IMG 3789
IMG 3795
IMG 3791
IMG 3776
IMG 3770
Model Year
2005
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Handlebar
Other
TOMMI
Seat
Other
TECNOSEL
Footpegs
Other
Titanium
Exhaust
Other
ARROW Titanium
Brake Rotors
Braking
Bike build thread:

 

https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/moto-related/2005-everts-yz450f-rinaldi-…

