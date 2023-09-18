2005 Everts Rinaldi YZ450F Replica 2
Bike of the Day 9/18/23
General Info
Model Year
2005
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Handlebar
Other
TOMMI
Seat
Other
TECNOSEL
Footpegs
Other
Titanium
Exhaust
Other
ARROW Titanium
Brake Rotors
Braking
Additional Info
