Boyesen

1994 'Doug Henry' Honda CR125 3

1 of 3746

Bike of the Day! 6-22-22
Bike of the Day! 6-22-22
1994 'Doug Henry' Honda CR125
NOS original Bills Pipe!
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1994
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Guts
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Brake Rotors Other
3 comments
