1 of 3746
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1994
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Brake Rotors
|Other
Sparkalounger
11/22/2021 9:54 AM
This build is fantastic!
We went to buy this bike in the winter of 93. Dealer backed out on verbal deal and my dad walked. Went to Yamaha and stayed there. It is the bike that was ALMOST mine.
Thank you for sharing!
Banana_oil
11/22/2021 9:13 AM
sandman768
11/22/2021 6:39 AM